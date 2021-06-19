Cary Carter, 45, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Cary Carter.
Cary is survived by his mother, Diane Hagey and Marvin of Kingsport; step-brother and sister; Mike Hagey and Karen Carrick; step-mother, Candye Carter; half-sister, Stephanie Hammond; half-brother, Josh Carter; three stepbrothers and sisters, Johnny, Angel, Christanie, and Stephen; and adopted Mom and Dad, Jilda and Jackie Gilliam.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Cary Carter.