DUFFIELD, VA - Landen Carter Baker, 82, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Riley Boy officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Baker Cemetery, on Cliff Mountain, Duffield, VA
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Baker Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., or at Gate City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
Robert Rogers, Cody Baker, Jason Baker, and Tony Baker will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, anyone attending the services is asked to wear a face covering.
