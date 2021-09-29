DUFFIELD, VA - Landen Carter Baker, 82, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Carter was born in Duffield, Virginia on Cliff Mountain, June 14, 1939, and was the son of the late James Monroe and Captoley (Begley) Baker.
In addition to his parents, his granddaughter, Tilla Baker; sisters Marie and Gladys; brothers, Claude, James M. (Roe), Gene, and Ester; and daughter-in-law, Belinda Q. Baker preceded him in death.
Carter retired from Tennessee Eastman.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Peggy Baker, Duffield, VA; daughter, Dollie Sons, Duffield, VA; sons, Tony Baker, Duffield, VA and Landen Dwayne Baker, Big Stone Gap, VA; former son-in-law, James Sons; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Riley Boy officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Baker Cemetery, on Cliff Mountain, Duffield, VA
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Baker Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., or at Gate City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
Robert Rogers, Cody Baker, Jason Baker, and Tony Baker will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, anyone attending the services is asked to wear a face covering.
