KINGSPORT - Cartelene Gillenwater, 83, Kingsport, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Wexford House, Kingsport TN.
She was born in Indiana on March 5, 1937 to the late Stephen Carter Moneymaker and Mary Italy Gray.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Christopher Gillenwater; her sister, Kelsey Moneymaker Clark preceded her in death.
She is survived by her nieces, Donna Stewart (“Bo” Robert), Duffield, VA, Angela Rupert (Tom), Jasper, IN; nephews, James Andrew Stewart (Roshita), Wise, VA, Kyle Rupert (Molly); grandniece, Kelsey Rupert, Jasper, IN; great great-nephew, Druhan Stewart, Wise, VA and Nathaniel Rupert, Jasper, IN.
According to her wishes a direct burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Morgan’s Chapel Cemetery, Midway, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Gillenwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Cartelene Gillenwater.