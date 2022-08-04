FALL BRANCH - Carson C. Morelock, 90, of Fall Branch peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2022 at 5:55pm. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, and his children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a friend to many. He was endearingly known by everyone as “Papaw”.
Carson was a Hawkins County native of the Beech Creek community, later moving to Fall Branch after marrying the love of his life, Irene. He was a long-term employee and retiree of P.C. Cooper Construction Company, having spent the majority of his tenure working inside the Eastman. His hobbies included farming, mowing, repairing small engines and cars.
Carson was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church of Fall Branch, where his son serves as Pastor. He loved his Lord, and church family immensely. His greatest passion was attending revival services, often traveling with his son and the late Rev. Ralph Compton.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Marion “Bud” Morelock and wife, Oneida; four sisters, Lola Morelock, Clora Morelock, Elmina Morrison, and Jewel Karleen Elliott; four brothers, Earl, Harold, J.H. and Ralph Morelock.
Surviving are his wife, Irene Morelock, of the home; two daughters, Sharon Arnold of Kingsport and Karen Stanley-Eaton and husband Guy of Fall Branch; his son, Rev. Harold R. Morelock and wife Karen (“KK”) of Fall Branch, all of which he was very proud; two grandchildren, Rev. Seth Stanley and wife Brianna of Kingsport and Megan Morelock of Fall Branch; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Brynleigh and Ezra Stanley of Kingsport. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apples of his eye and were adored by him.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Tina Balthis for her love and compassion for which we are forever grateful; Hospice of Elizabethton, for their special care and guidance; and to Mark and Diane Chase for their ongoing love and support over the years as neighbors and friends, and to his best friend, Jay Greer.
The family will receive friends at Cornerstone Fellowship Church of Fall Branch on August 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with the funeral services at 7:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Pastor Harold Morelock, Jacob Crawford and Rev. Seth Stanley officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Glen Baptist Church Cemetery, Fall Branch.
Family and friends serving as Pallbearers are Guy Eaton, Rev. Seth Stanley, Bryan Robbins, Donnie Willis, Jeff Moore, Gary Carberry, Lewis King, and Brian Grubb. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Jay Greer, Steve Bailey and Gale English.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 169 Judge Baines Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.