FALL BRANCH - Carson C. Morelock, 90, of Fall Branch peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2022 at 5:55pm. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, and his children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a friend to many. He was endearingly known by everyone as “Papaw”.

Carson was a Hawkins County native of the Beech Creek community, later moving to Fall Branch after marrying the love of his life, Irene. He was a long-term employee and retiree of P.C. Cooper Construction Company, having spent the majority of his tenure working inside the Eastman. His hobbies included farming, mowing, repairing small engines and cars.

