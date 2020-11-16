NORTON, VA - Carroll Jeanette Miracle, 83, of Rutledge, TN., passed away Nov. 14, 2020 from natural causes after two hip fractures and 5 months in Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care Nursing Home in Rutledge.
Carroll was born Jan. 19, 1937 in the Roaring Fork section of Wise County. She was a daughter of John H. Mullins and Grace E. Sturgill. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Fred Wilson; sons Rex Wilson, Chris Mullins and a grandson Adam Light; sisters Nila Taylor, Mary Dingus, Linda Marshall and Shirley Mullins.
Carroll was retired from Norton Community Hospital where she worked as a ward clerk. She was co-director of Chapter F Gold Wing Road Riders Association in Morristown, TN for seven years. She was a member of Bean Station Church of God.
Survivors include her husband William M. Miracle whom she married on March 28, 2009; her children, Marvin Waycaster of Big Stone Gap, David Mullins of Evansville, IN, Marsha and Dewey Kerr Jr. of Springfield, Ohio, Sandra and Edward Duncan of Calhoun, GA and Sheryl and Jeff McConnell of Dungannon, one step daughter, Deniese and Rick James of Corryton, TN; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; one step granddaughter; one step great-granddaughter; brother-in-law Robert Marshall of Norton; several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends 11 am until 12 noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Benny Boles and Elmer Boles officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in the Ramsey community of Norton. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the family.