BLACKWATER, VA - Carroll Douglas Johnson, 75, of Blackwater, VA, was born to Elmo Bradley Johnson and Nella Mae (Osborne) Johnson on June 4, 1947 in Emboden, VA.
He had a rough start in life due to a birth injury, but he had a better life with the help of chiropractic care.
Carroll was the light in our family's eyes and all who came to know him. He loved for people to visit and talk with him.
In the words of his nieces, he was described as, "A precious, special, amazing soul, so sweet and very funny at times and very artistic." He loved to draw houses, trucks and Christmas trees. He loved Christmas! He would start about June or July saying, "Christmas will be here soon!" He loved watching movies on his DVD player and had quite a collection.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Those left to mourn his passing are sisters, Norma and husband Lynn Moore, of Powell, TN, Glenda and husband Andrew Osborne, of Blackwater, VA; nieces, Misty (Kenny) Lunsford, Cynthia (KC) Ramsey, Angela McCraw; nephew, Brad Moore; grandnieces, Myka Ramsey and Ella McCraw; aunts, Lois Ann (Ray) Adams, Helen (Darrel) Robinette and Helen Johnson; uncle, Sherman (Marcella) Osborne; and many cousins.
He had that childlike faith and knew that the Lord was always there to help him. So his message would be if you don't know the Lord as your personal Savior - don't waste a minute - Acts 2:21, Romans 10:13 and Joel 2:32.
Many thanks to all those who offered up prayers for Carroll and our family and to Caris Healthcare for the good care they gave our precious brother, especially his nurse Ashley Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Flag Pond Church Cemetery in Blackwater. Everyone is asked to meet at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to travel in procession to the cemetery.