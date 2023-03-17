BLACKWATER, VA - Carroll Douglas Johnson, 75, of Blackwater, VA, was born to Elmo Bradley Johnson and Nella Mae (Osborne) Johnson on June 4, 1947 in Emboden, VA.

He had a rough start in life due to a birth injury, but he had a better life with the help of chiropractic care.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you