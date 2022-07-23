KINGSPORT - Carroll Cockrum, 94, of Kingsport, TN passed away on July 21, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born on May 11, 1928 in Johnson City, TN to the late Floyd and Lena May Campbell Cockrum. After serving in the Army in Korea, Carroll graduated from East Tennessee State University and received his MBA from the University of Tennessee. Carroll spent his career at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport where he retired as Manager of Accounting. He was an active member and deacon at First Christian Church in Kingsport until retiring to Florida and subsequently Katy, TX before recently returning to Kingsport. Carroll was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dora Lorene Posey Cockrum, sister Francis Addison, and his granddaughter, Clarissa Leigh Cockrum.
Survivors include his son, David Cockrum and his wife Vanessa Adams Cockrum, both of Kingsport, his granddaughter, Caitlin Quinn of St. Louis, MO, and four great-grandsons.
There will be a Visitation from 5-6 PM and Celebration of Life Ceremony from 6-7 PM on Monday July 25 at Fall Creek Baptist Church in Kingsport with Dr. Tommy Haynes officiating.
