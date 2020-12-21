MT. CARMEL -- Carrol “Buddy” Flannary, 77, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Kingsport on June 24, 1943, a son of the late Bonnie Flanary. Buddy was retired from the Meade Paper Plant where he worked for 27 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, an MP in France and a field Medic in Vietnam. Buddy loved to make people laugh. He was a loving father, grandfather, great – grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by, brothers, Chuck Flanary and Bruce Flanary.
Surviving are his daughters, Anita (Allan) Adkins, Navarre, Fl. And Cindy (Dan) Dutkiewicz, Church Hill, TN; Son, Darrell Flannary, Kingsport, TN; Grandchildren, Britney Setter, Kayla Love, Chris Flannary, and Josh Castle; 7 great – grandchildren; sister, Margaret Thaggard; brothers, Allen Flanary and Danny Flanary; his loving dog, Buddy.
In keeping with Buddy’s wishes, he will be cremated. Inurnment and Military Honors will be conducted at a later date at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Flannary family.