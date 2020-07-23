Carrie Lee Cash departed this life Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center.
A graveside celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mitchell Crest Cemetery, Rogersville, TN.
CDC and state of Tennessee guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and facial coverings.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
Professional service and care of Ms. Carrie Lee Cash and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971