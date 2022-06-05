BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Webb and Nora Mae Newsome Webb; first husband, George A. Strickler; brothers, David, James Earl, Harold, Forrester, John Ed, James Lee, Frank and Tom; sisters, Lily Mae, Cali Lee, Lena, Alma, Fannie Kay and Louise.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, James Bryant; daughters, Renae Abercrombie (William), Sharon Copas (Danny); son, Anthony Strickler (Cassie); Step daughter, Julia Surber; step sons, Jeff Bryant (Amy) and David Bryant (Donna); brothers, Roger Dale Webb and Joe Webb; grandchildren, Kreshanna Goforth (Jason), Valerie Melton, Michael Copas (Brigette) and Hannah Sifford (Mathew); great-grandchildren, Analise Marshall (Jonathan), Micah Melton, Shelby Scalf, Colton Copas, Holden Copas, Easton Sifford and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastors Al South and Roger Dale Webb will follow at 7:00PM. A graveside service will take place in the Garden of Masonic in East Tennessee Cemetery on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
