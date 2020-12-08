KINGSPORT - Carrie Creger Upshaw, 57, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1963, in Radford, VA, to the late Frank Creger Jr. and Joanne Starnes Smith.
Carrie was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport where she was the Senior Adult Director and was the church pianist.
She had a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Tennessee. Carrie was a member of the Kingsport City School Board for 11 years, National School Board Association, PEO Sisterhood and was a dedicated public servant.
She was energetic, very strong-willed and had a life-long passion for serving God. Carrie enjoyed traveling and loved children. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Creger Jr.
Those left to cherish Carrie’s memory are her loving husband, Mike Upshaw of 35 years; daughter, Erin Upshaw; son, Jeffrey Upshaw (Amy); mother, Joanne Smith; sister Shannon Itzaina (Jim); sister-in-law, Grace Upshaw; brother-in-law, Steve Upshaw (Josephine); several nieces and nephews.
Carrie’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center and Ballad Health Cancer Center of Kingsport for their compassion and care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
