Carrie Blackard Mar 14, 2021

Carrie Blackard, 37, passed away on Saturday, March 13th, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Blackard family.