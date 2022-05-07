CHUCKEY, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Carolyn Yose Bledsoe, 75, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
She was born and raised in the Jasper Community of Duffield, Va. She lived in various locations, as her husband, Frank, changed employment. Carolyn was a RN at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for several years. She had lived in Chuckey for the past 20 years. She was a member of the Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fall Branch, Tn.
Carolyn was such a blessing to many family members and friends, and will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in knowing she is with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Scott Bledsoe; parents, Oscar and Edith (Scalf) Yose; a sister, Maggie Yose; and two infant brothers.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Frank Bledsoe; sons, Steven Ray Fisher (Brenda), Chuckey, Tn and Ewell Kenneth Fisher (Tracy), Jackson, Ala.; grandchildren, Jacob Sebastian Bledsoe (fiancé, Courtney), Steven Ray Fisher, Jr. (Marah), Kaleb Joseph Fisher and Brandon Allen Crandall; great grandchildren, Zayden Wills, Laykin Bledsoe and Matilda Fisher ; sisters, Patsy Reasor (Ralph), Dryden, Va., Saundra Smith (Dave), Blackwater, Va., Diana Kostas (Tim), Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Linda Yost, Gate City, Va. and Dema Blanken (David), Duffield, Va.; brother, Kinnie Yost, Dryden, Va. and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with the Rev. Rocky Johnson officiating.
Burial will be private in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.