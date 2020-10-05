GATE CITY, VA - Carolyn Sue Herron Tipton, 63 of Gate City, VA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ballad Health Hospital in Kingsport, TN.
Mrs. Tipton was born on May 9, 1957 in Kingsport, TN to the late Otis and Hazel Herron Tipton. She attended Clinchport Freewill Baptist Independence Church. She was a graduate of Rye Cove High School and was a 32 year employee of the Kingsport Press. Carolyn loved to go camping, spending time with family and friends and “going down on the farm”, as she would call it. She was always up for going to the flea market or yard sales looking for bargains and bringing home the best deals she could find. Her gift was talking, she loved to talk to people.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Jo Ann H. Freeman and a baby nephew, Joshua Freeman.
Carolyn was a kind, giving, loving, devoted wife to her husband, Howard M. Tipton of 44 years on October 16. She is also survived by her niece, but more like a daughter, Carrie F. Lloyd (Daniel); granddaughter, Taylor; special friend and neighbor, Shirley Williams; special cousin, Greg Tipton who was faithful in calling Carolyn every day.
The family will receive friends on October 7, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Michael Gibson and Pastor George Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Nicki and Mickey Summey. Pallbearers will be Tracy Tipton, Randy Tipton, Tony Tipton, Jeff Bishop, Spencer Gilliam, and John Cole. Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are ask to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
All attendees must wear a face covering and strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.
