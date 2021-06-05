Psalms 118:24: “This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
KINSPORT - Carolyn Sue Rhea, 75, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord, her momma, daddy and Ernie on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her residence.
Sue was born on September 17, 1945, in Kingsport TN to the late Elmer and Virginia Farmer Rhea.
She spent her entire working career with the Eastman Chemical Company, and she was a volunteer with Contact Concern. Sue was an avid gardener, true cat lover, and passionate about her church. She was a light to everyone she met and a force of nature. Sue was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her significant other, Ernest Kitson.
Those left to cherish Sue’s memory are her brother, Curtis Rhea; sisters, Judy Rhea Kistner (Keener Lemmons) and Karen Moore; nephews, Tray Kistner and Drew Moore (Lauren); nieces, Lisa and Leighann Rhea; great-niece, Gracelyn Moore; sister in Christ and caretaker, Mary Greene; many friends and her church family; and her fur baby, Simon.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 4405 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Rev. Lisa Bryant and Pastor Liz Hamilton officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow in the Masonic Garden of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to Mountain View United Methodist Church.
