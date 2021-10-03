Heaven has gained two angels. William McArthur Brown passed away, and within 24 hours of losing her beloved husband of 57 years, Carolyn McKinney Brown joined him in heaven. Both passed of ongoing health issues, but it’s almost as if the love they had for each other was so strong that this was God’s plan to call them home at the same time.
William McArthur Brown (Mack) was born on November 1, 1943 to William Brown and Francis Clark Brown in Kingsport, TN. On March 7, 1964 he was united in marriage to Carolyn McKinney Brown in Gates City, VA. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Atlanta, GA. They bought their home in Lilburn, GA in 1975 and spent their remaining years there. Mack was a lifelong electrician by trade, but what he loved most was serving as a deacon and working with the children’s ministry at Lilburn First Baptist Church and letting the light of Christ shine through him in everything he did.
Carolyn McKinney Brown (known as Sister to family) was born on April 16, 1943 to J. Fred McKinney and Pauline Bullion McKinney in Kingsport, TN. Sister was really like no other; her flair, wit, and humor are unforgettable and are what made her extra special. She loved doing for others and she loved Mack.
Grateful for having shared in Mack and Carole’s lives, they are survived by their two children Brad Brown (Ann) and Cheri Brady (Leonard), seven grandchildren -Brandon, Brittany (Leyther), Christopher, Cathie, Molly (Pat), Truett and Grant, and six great-grandchildren - Christian, Alex, Madelyn, Grace, Karleigh, and Amelia. Mack is also survived by his siblings Sam Brown, Pennie Chase, and Ginger Peterson; Carole by her sister Judy Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4th, 2021 from 5-8 PM at the Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 10 AM in the Lilburn First Baptist church cemetery.
