GATE CITY, VA - Carolyn Sue Herron Tipton, 63 of Gate City, VA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ballad Health Hospital in Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends on October 7, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Michael Gibson and Pastor George Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Nicki and Mickey Summey. Pallbearers will be Tracy Tipton, Randy Tipton, Tony Tipton, Jeff Bishop, Spencer Gilliam, and John Cole. Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are ask to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
All attendees must wear a face covering and strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made to the Carolyn Sue Tipton family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Sue Tipton.