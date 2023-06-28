MCPHERSON, KS - Carolyn Sue Bishop, 86, of Hesston, KS, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pine Village, Moundridge, KS, surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Chrystle Clara (Walker) and William Raymond Keyes. Carolyn attended Wellington grade school and graduated from Wellington (KS) High School in 1955. She was a member of United Pentecostal Church, Wichita, KS.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you