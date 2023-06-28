MCPHERSON, KS - Carolyn Sue Bishop, 86, of Hesston, KS, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pine Village, Moundridge, KS, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Chrystle Clara (Walker) and William Raymond Keyes. Carolyn attended Wellington grade school and graduated from Wellington (KS) High School in 1955. She was a member of United Pentecostal Church, Wichita, KS.
Carolyn was a cashier through the years, having worked in casinos in Reno, Nevada. Before moving to McPherson, she became a leader in the community through her Pentecostal church.
Carolyn Keyes was united in marriage to James C. Bishop, Jr. on Sept. 15, 1958 in Reno, NV. The young couple established their first home together in Reno. This union was blessed with the birth of two sons, Greg and Robert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Troyal Keyes and Claribell Critzer.
Surviving are sons, Greg Bishop and wife, Tricia, of Reno, NV and Robert Bishop and wife, Diane, of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Nicole McClure, Matthew Bishop (Stacie) and Danielle Zapata (Tony); great grandson, Carson and one on the way.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. The service will follow at 1:00pm with the Rev. Robert Bishop officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bishop Cemetery in the Jasper Community of Duffield, VA.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bishop family.