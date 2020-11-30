GATE CITY, VA - Carolyn Shaffer Welch, age 78, formerly of Hiltons, VA passed away November 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12 PM at the Vermillion Cemetery in Hiltons, VA with Pastor Phil Whittamore officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 11:45 AM. Face coverings will be required. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
