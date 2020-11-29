GATE CITY, VA - Carolyn Shaffer Welch, age 78, formerly of Hiltons, VA passed away November 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in the Long Island Community of Kingsport, TN on September 29, 1942, and was the daughter of the late David Clint Shaffer and Ocie Clark Shaffer. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Welch was also preceded in death by her son, Robby Welch; grandson, Daniel Gill; 10 brothers, T.J., Harold, Garnett, Donald, Eugene, Fred, Kenneth, Willard, Wilmer and Cecil Shaffer; 1 sister, Eileen Quillen and brother in law, Larry Wade. Carolyn loved to dance. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, great grand-mother and she will be missed by her family and all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby A. Welch; daughters, Sherry Welch Frazier and Rhonda Davis; 6 grand-children, Toby Porter, Heather Porter, Justin Porter, Sara Anderson, Jessica Anderson and Delonda Gill; 17 great grand-children; sisters, Shirley Wade, June Shaffer and husband, Jim, Betty Newland and husband, Benny; several nieces, nephews and a special friend, Helen Dean.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12 PM at the Vermillion Cemetery in Hiltons, VA with Phil Whittemore officiating officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 11:45 AM. Face coverings will be required. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the 5th floor staff of Johnson City Medical Center Hospital and April Porter.
Online condolences may be made to the Welch family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Shaffer Welch.