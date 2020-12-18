KINGSPORT – Carolyn Pridmore Wood, 76, was born in Kingsport on March 31, 1944 to Opal Roberts and Wiley B. Pridmore. She grew up in Borden Mill Village where she always said was the best place in the world to grow up. She made many lifelong friends there. Carolyn accepted Christ at the age of eleven and was baptized and joined Calvary Baptist Church where she remained a lifelong member. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1962 and went to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC. While in the DC area, she met and married James E. Woods from Gate City, VA. She returned to Kingsport in 1970 and settled in the Indian Springs community. Carolyn became a full time wife and mother. She became very active in her church, serving on various committees. Her real love was teaching 1st and 2nd grade Sunday school children about Jesus and His love. She became active with the Meals on Wheels program where she served on the board and delivered meals for 35 plus years. In 1985, Jim and Carolyn opened Wood’s Service Center where they worked side by side for 25 years, making many lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, D. Clark Gipton; her grandmother, Myrtle L. Roberts; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles P. and Elsie Wood; brothers and sisters-in-law, C. Paul and June Wood, John and June Prusha, Shirley McGreal and Joe Wood and Dennis Greear; nephew, Bryan Greear; cousins, that were like a brother and sister, Thomas Moss and Shirley Armstrong.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, James “Jim” Wood; daughter, Crystal G. Hill and fiancé Marion Knighter; son, Thomas J. Wood and fiancé Cherri; grandchildren, Tiffany Hales (Tyler), Summer Dougherty (Jacob), Lucas Hill and fiancé Rose Hensley, Abigail Hill and Triston Wood; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Karson Dougherty, Karson Southerland and Hunter Hales; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Wood (Linda), Steve Wood (Vernell), Yvonne Pruett (Jerry), Nancy Greear and Deborah Harrell (Melton); many nieces and nephews; cousin (more like a brother), Lester Pridemore; special friends (like family), Joie and Gail Kerns, Danny and Teresa Livesay, Linda Durham, Hagan Bowen, Tommy and Aloma Ashworth and special friend and prayer partner, Pat Salyer.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Monday at East Lawn Memorial Park with Michael Kaywood officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
