CUMMING, GA - Carolyn Phillips Kingdon passed peacefully in Cumming, GA, July 7, 2022, at Northside Hospital Forsyth following a brief illness at the age of 94. She was a resident of Belmont Village Senior Living in Suwanee, GA, and formally of Baysmont/Asbury Senior Living of Kingsport and a Kingsport, TN, resident for 72 years. Carolyn was born in Greensboro, NC, received her education there and attended Women’s College (now University of North Carolina at Greensboro). She moved to Kingsport, TN, to work for Tennessee Eastman Company for 5 years as secretary to TEC comptroller. After children arrived, she pursued her heart's calling to being a loving, attentive, and nurturing mother followed by the blessing of being a grandmother and great grandmother. Carolyn was an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN, since 1949, including Greer Memorial and Wesley Sunday School Classes, and the Sounds of Joy (Senior Adult) Choir. She was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women, served as a Circle Leader, and was a past member of Council on Ministries and Administrative Board. Carolyn was a member and past president of the Delphian Club and is a sustaining member of Junior League. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 30 years and volunteered 1500 hours at Kingsport’s Contact Concern (now Contact 211). Carolyn also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was President and member of Little House and Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lela Philips of Greensboro, NC; her husband of 62 years, W. Ross Kingdon; her sister, Barbara Ann Hoard of Kingsport, TN; brother, Charles Phillips and sister-in-law, Barbara of Greensboro, NC; brother, Wade Phillips and sister-in-law, Betty of Greensboro, NC; and brother-in-law, Alan Kingdon, of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.
Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy Franza and husband Mark of Young Harris, GA, and Barbara Cook and husband Ken of Suwanee, GA; son, David Kingdon and wife Tricia of Spring, TX; five grandchildren, Jason Cook, Emily Cook Nowak (Andy), Sarah Cook Anthony (Alex), and Ross and Kelly Kingdon; one great grandchild, Lucy Nowak; brother-in-law, Wayne Hoard of Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, Judy Kingdon of Guelph, Ontario, Canada; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Carolyn’s family are thankful for all the friends, pastors, caregivers, medical and support staff at both Belmont Village (Suwanee, GA) and Baysmont/Asbury (Kingsport, TN) who have provided such wonderful support. Your support gave us peace that Mom was truly cared for over these recent years.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 8:00PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E Charlemont Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church (100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00AM preceded by a family-only burial.
Memorials may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN, 37660; The American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org; Baysmont at Asbury Christmas Fund, 100 Netherland Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660, ATTN: Christmas Fund, or any charity of your choice.