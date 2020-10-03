BLOUNTVILLE - Carolyn Marie Almaroad, 67, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Carolyn loved to ride motorcycles. She loved going to concerts. She listened to the worship service every Sunday morning on the radio. She was a free spirit with a gypsy heart. Carolyn loved her family and her grandchildren more than anything. Luckily, she met her soulmate, Glen "Turkey" Almaroad, early in life. He had the pleasure of loving her for 46 years.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Alicia Michelle Almaroad; her parents Alfred and Hazel Johnson; her sibling Larry Johnson and JoAnne Horton.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Glen "Turkey" Almaroad; her children Jenifer Tipton and Portia (JR) Collins; her grandchildren Marcus and Hunter Simpson, Charliegh and Cain Collins; her sisters Shelby McNeill and Jean Neal; her brother Gary (Julie) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on October 5th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm with the service following.
A graveside service will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery on October 6th, 2020 at 11am. The procession will meet at Trinity Memorial Centers at 9:45 am and will leave from the facility at 10:15 am. The family invites any biker to attend the procession in honor of Carolyn.
A special thank you to dear friends Jeff and Mitzi Taylor and Amedysis hospice for the special care they provided for her.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.