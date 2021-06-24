Serving the Lord in music was her passion.
KINGSPORT - Carolyn Louise Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 21, 2021, following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 Center St., Kingsport, TN 37764. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Tim Hodges, G. Brent Bradley, Pastor Emeritus and Pastor Steven Harhurst officiating. Special music will be provided by Sara Emery.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664. Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or DAV, VA Regional Office, 110 9th Ave. S. Room C166B, Nashville, TN 37203.