Serving the Lord in music was her passion.
KINGSPORT - Carolyn Louise Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 21, 2021, following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on November 3, 1948, a daughter of the late C. Nelson and Mescal Buckingham Smith, she had resided in this area all of her life. Carolyn graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Whitney’s Business College. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she grew up in the church as a child and played the organ there for 22 years. Carolyn later attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and played the organ there for at least 10 years. She retired from the Training Department at Eastman Chemical Co. in 2001 following many years of service. Carolyn was also a Mary Kay consultant for many enjoyable years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her aunt, Mayme “Aunt Jim” Pecktol of Blountville; her loving neighbors, Betty Huff and Sara Emery, both of Kingsport; her closest friend for 42 years, Debra Trent Miller of Mt. Carmel; several cousins; and very special caregivers that she loved as family, Joyce, Lisa, and Amber.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 Center St., Kingsport, TN 37764. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Tim Hodges, G. Brent Bradley, Pastor Emeritus and Pastor Steven Harhurst officiating. Special music will be provided by Sara Emery.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664. Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or DAV, VA Regional Office, 110 9th Ave. S. Room C166B, Nashville, TN 37203.