KINGSPORT - Carolyn Louise Carter, 64, of Kingsport, died on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, where she resided all of her life, Carolyn retired from Quebecor Printing Company. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Carolyn loved flower gardening and decorating for Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Louise Ferguson.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Connie Couch and husband, Jessie; sons, Scott Fisher and wife, Tammy of Fall Branch, and Josh Fisher and wife, Stephanie of Kingsport; daughter, Pamela Renee Horton of Kingsport; grandchildren, Eric Kaywood, Ronnie Horton, and Caroline and Cole Fisher; great-grandchildren, Carson, Peyton and Lauren Kaywood, Blake Fisher, Bo Wykes, and Jaxson Horton; niece, Kim Stout; nephew, Mike Couch; and special cousin, Carolyn Nelson.
Carolyn’s wishes were to be cremated.
