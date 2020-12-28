BIG STONE GAP - Carolyn Litton Bloomer, 76, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, after a long battle with COVID-19.
Carolyn was a contributing member of the Big Stone Gap community, owning and operating Litton’s Uptown Bridal and Formalwear since 1991. After graduating Appalachia High School, she spent many years raising her children while working as a substitute teacher, librarian, pool manager, and aerobics instructor, before realizing her passion in helping young women find their perfect dress. She loved traveling and spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilmer and Opal Litton and brother, Gilmer (Scott) Litton, Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Buren Bloomer; daughter, Felicia Dalton (Tony), Knoxville, TN; son, Robert “Bobby” Bloomer (Elise), Big Stone Gap, VA; daughter, Marisha Roberts (Eric), Appalachia, VA; four grandsons, Grant Bloomer, Patrick Dalton (Bailey), Alex Dalton, and Ty Bloomer and three granddaughters, Danielle Roberts, Madison Roberts, and Lindsey Roberts. She is also survived by numerous family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19, visitation will not be possible. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, when gathering becomes safe again.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Bloomer.
