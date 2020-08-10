Carolyn Legg Aug 10, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUFFIELD, VA - Carolyn Legg,Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Va Carolyn Legg Funeral Home Gate City Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.