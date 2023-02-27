CHURCH HILL - Carolyn Jean Cody, 53, of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 20, 2023. She was the daughter of Robert Lee and Patsy Jean Cody.
Carolyn worked for the United States Postal service for 15 years and was a mail carrier for Church Hill. She was an incredibly hard worker, maintaining three jobs at one time. She always worked for everything she had and believed that nothing should be handed to you for free. Carolyn was a very proud, strong, and independent woman. She was a very loving mom, wife, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by an infant daughter; brother, Kenneth Mullins; and a sister, Chris Brown.
She leaves behind her husband of 20+ years, Harry Whiston; sons: Jeffery Hicks and Jeremy Whiston; sister, Sandy Mallory; and brother, Michael Cody. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also remain to carry on Carolyn’s memory.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. at Cater-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill. A funeral Service will follow the visitation at 1:00p.m. with pastor, Matthew Wine officiating. The service will be available for live streaming at www.cartertrent.com.
Following the funeral service there will be a graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00p.m. Those wishing to attend the graveside service only are asked to arrive at the cemetery no later than 2:45p.m.
Carter-Trent- Church Hill is serving the Cody family. For online condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com