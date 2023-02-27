CHURCH HILL - Carolyn Jean Cody, 53, of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 20, 2023. She was the daughter of Robert Lee and Patsy Jean Cody.

Carolyn worked for the United States Postal service for 15 years and was a mail carrier for Church Hill. She was an incredibly hard worker, maintaining three jobs at one time. She always worked for everything she had and believed that nothing should be handed to you for free. Carolyn was a very proud, strong, and independent woman. She was a very loving mom, wife, sister, and friend.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you