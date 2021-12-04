YORKTOWN, VA. - Carolyn Jane Hovis is now pain free and reunited with her husband Charles and with all of her loved ones that she has missed in heaven. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, Carolyn graduated from Dobbins Bennett High School, married Charles Sydney Hovis, and moved to Yorktown, Virginia in 1959. In York County, Carolyn worked in the York County Clerk’s Office and for York County Public Schools. For 24 of those years, Mrs. Hovis served as the school secretary at Tabb Intermediate School later becoming Tabb Middle School. She truly loved her job and was the welcoming smile behind the counter helping students, parents, and staff in any way that she could. She had an incredible work ethic and was so proud to be part of the Tabb community. Carolyn was a devoted football coach’s wife, often helping by stepping up to do any little job such as sewing torn uniforms and never missing a game for over 40 years.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling with Charles, planting flowers, working in the yard, and watching her grandkids in all activities and sporting events. She took care of sick neighbors and family members and always gave all of herself to make sure that they were well taken care of.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and cherished forever. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Sydney Hovis and her parents, Walter Ray Taylor, and Mary Rose Carter. She is survived by her children, Lee Hovis and his wife Cindy, Leah Hovis Omweg and her husband Chris; and Carla Hovis Slack and her husband Charlie. She is also survived by her brother N. Ray Taylor, and her grandchildren, Holly Hovis, Sydney Omweg, Taylor Omweg, Katie Hovis, Hunter Trowbridge, C.J. Omweg, Cassidy Trowbridge, and Chloe Slack. The family will receive friends at Amory Funeral Home on Thursday, December 9th from 7 to 9pm. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 11th at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Kingsport, TN. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.