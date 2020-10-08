COOKEVILLE, TN - Carolyn Hammond Maynard, 77, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Kingsport on June 26, 1943 to the late Ora Quillen and Kenny Hammond. Carolyn’s compassion and love for others could be seen in her infectious smile.
Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Maynard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lora Simpson (Jerry); son, Kent Maynard (Kim); grandchildren, Jaden Maynard (Hunter), Shaina Lanford, Patrick Lanford, and William Maynard; great-grandchildren, Mason Grigg, Tetra Lanford and Ezra Gurley; brother Wayne Hammond (Joyce); cousins, Beulah Shanks (Kenneth), Kenny Looney (Judith) Mary Sorah (Leroy) and Joe Looney.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00pm.
Carolyn will be laid to rest with her husband at 3:00 pm Saturday at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of NHC Cookeville for their care and compassion for Carolyn.
Online condolences may be made to the Maynard family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Maynard Family.