KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Maness officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you