KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Maness officiating.Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at East Tennessee Cemetery.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. on Friday.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.