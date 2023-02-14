Carolyn Gregg, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport, TN, on August 12, 1940, to Melvin and Madie Marcum. She graduated from Lynn View High School and met and eventually married Ernest Mack Gregg on November 13, 1961. Carolyn gave birth to two daughters and spent her days as a devoted wife and mother. Her favorite past time was to spend time with her family and friends, and always used the excuse for her to bring a cake. Her and her childhood best friend Faye could often be seen in town at lunch together or hunting deals at local shops.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ernest Mack Gregg; and two daughters, Kim Taylor and Janeen Gregg.

