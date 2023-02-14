Carolyn Gregg, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport, TN, on August 12, 1940, to Melvin and Madie Marcum. She graduated from Lynn View High School and met and eventually married Ernest Mack Gregg on November 13, 1961. Carolyn gave birth to two daughters and spent her days as a devoted wife and mother. Her favorite past time was to spend time with her family and friends, and always used the excuse for her to bring a cake. Her and her childhood best friend Faye could often be seen in town at lunch together or hunting deals at local shops.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ernest Mack Gregg; and two daughters, Kim Taylor and Janeen Gregg.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Aaron Cavin of Minneapolis, MN, and Alex Taylor of Kingsport, TN; sister, Betty Walden of Dayton, Ohio; and her pet cat, Charlie.
A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Maness officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. on Friday.