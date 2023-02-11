Carolyn Gregg Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you