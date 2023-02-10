Carolyn Gregg Feb 10, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you