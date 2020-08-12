DUFFIELD, VA - Carolyn Fraley Legg, age 75 of Duffield, passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Scott County, VA on August 28, 1944 and was the daughter of Eula Mae Taylor and the late Vernon Fraley.
Carolyn was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed various television ministries. She and her husband had a love for collecting antiques and was a lifelong resident of Pattonsville.
She was a homemaker, a business partner with her husband in Duffield Motors and a great cook. The chicken and dumplins and sweet potato casserole were her trademark. She is greatly loved and is sorely missed
In addition to her father, her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry D. Legg preceded her in death.
Survivors include her devoted daughter Karen Legg, her mother, Eula Mae Taylor, several cousins, and her beloved fur babies Trixie, Bitsy, Maggie and Holly.
Due to the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fraley Cemetery in the Fraleytown area of Duffield with Charles Still officiating. Travis Baker, Jimmy Darnell, Eddie Bishop, Lloyd Love, David Jones, and Norman Pendergrass will serve as pallbearers.
