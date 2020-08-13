DUFFIELD, VA - Carolyn Fraley Legg, age 75 of Duffield, passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Due to the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fraley Cemetery in the Fraleytown area of Duffield with Charles Still officiating. Travis Baker, Jimmy Darnell, Eddie Bishop, Lloyd Love, David Jones, and Norman Pendergrass will serve as pallbearers.
