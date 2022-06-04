Carolyn Flack Goodwin departed this life Friday June 3, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mrs. Carolyn Goodwin and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971
