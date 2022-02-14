Carolyn Faye “Cubby” Pleasant, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
“Cubby”, as she was known, was born in Hawkins County, Tn to the late Harrie Ralph and Eva Pauline Feagins. Cubby cherished her family and friends. She was always the life of the party, talking to anyone who would listen. She had the ability to make people feel special, loved, and appreciated. She also loved animals, especially her sweet Caesar. She could make any plant or flower grow, and she was able to recall names and details about anyone from the past. She enjoyed helping others and truly had a servant’s heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pleasant.
She is survived by her son, Donnie McLain (Laura) of Knoxville; stepsons, Marvin (Amy) Pleasant of Telford, Brian and Keith Pleasant, both of Limestone; stepdaughter, Krystall (Andy) Wallen of Gray; granddaughters, Megan (Wesley) Smith of Goldsboro, NC, Emily and Leah McLain, Madison and Elizabeth Pleasant; grandsons, Anthony and Sam Pleasant; sisters, Louise Click, Lois Campbell, and Lochiel Lucas; brother, Hubert Feagins; many special nieces and nephews.
An informal visitation will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill where Carolyn will lie in state from 10-12 on Wednesday, February 16th, followed by a 2:00 pm burial at Oakland Cemetery in Telford, Tn, with Ed McLain officiating. All those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
