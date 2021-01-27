CHURCH HILL – Carolyn Faye Boldery, 71, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on January 11, 1950 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late Clay and Myrtle (Williams) Housewright.
Surviving are her longtime special companion, Ross Clark, Church Hill, TN; daughters, Tina Wolfe and husband Lynn, Kingsport, TN, Gina Jones, of Florida, Alicia Brown and husband Derrick, Columbus, IN; son, Kristopher Boldery, Madison, IN; 10 Grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Noreeda Housewright, Rogersville, TN; brother, Kenneth Housewright, Rogersville, TN.
The family will be having a private family service for Carolyn at a later date.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Boldery family.