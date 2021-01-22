Carolyn Ellen Cox Jan 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGERSVILLE - Carolyn Ellen Cox, 57, of Rogersville, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Cremation Service Hill Carolyn Ellen Cox Arrangement Tn Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.