Carolyn Elizabeth (Hylton) Grace was reunited with her son, Randy in Heaven on September 22, 2020. Carolyn was born on October 11, 1942 in Stonega, VA. Carolyn was of the Holiness Faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Wayne Grace, Parents, Bassel and Mary (Galloway) Hylton, Brothers, James Carl and wife Kayoko, Hubert Daniel Hylton, sister, Nora Jean (Hylton) Church and huband Ray and sister-in-law Loretta Hylton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Marshall of 56 years, Daughters Lena Grace, Pam (Grace) Reed and husband Robert, son Jeff Grace and wife, Norma, Grandsons, Timothy Reed (Peggy), Kolby Reed, and Grant Mullins (Megan), Great-Granddaughters Penny June Mullins, and Amanda Evans. Foster Grandchildren, Tabitha, Hope, Samantha, and Maddie. Brothers, Paul Hylton, Sylvester Hylton (Alma), Earl Hylton (Ruth), and David Hylton (Kathy). Sisters, Ruth Ann Stidham (James), Patricia Lane (Ray), and Lorraine Moore (Bobby). Sister-in-law, Janie Hylton. Many Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA. 24277. Phone 276-546-2456.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.