KINGSPORT - Carolyn Eaton 75, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Eaton; parents, James and Pearl Speers.
Survivors include her son, Jim and wife Crissy; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, McKinley, and Neyland; brothers, Darrell Speers and wife Anita and Larry Speers; sister, Shirley McCray; special friends, Mary Coffee and Ann Manis; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Eaton family.