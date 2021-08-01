KINGSPORT - Carolyn E. Lindsey, 73, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport where she resided most of her life, she retired from Tennessee Eastman in 1997 after 30 years of service. After retirement she became a real estate agent. Carolyn was a lifelong member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O. Lindsey, and parents, Kyle and Pearl Presley.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Monica Lindsey of Kingsport; grandchildren, Zoe, Zion, Abby and Zakk; brothers, Jerry Egan of Kingsport and Mike Presley and wife, Ginger of Gray; nephew, Lynn Egan and wife Kellie of Kingsport; and aunt, Ina Parr of Asheville, NC; and many lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, at Mafair United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 3rd at 2:00pm, at Mafair U.M.C., with Rev. Adam Love, officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park following services. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
