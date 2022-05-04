DUNGANNON, VA - Carolyn J. (Baldwin) Culbertson, 69, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Carolyn was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA on February 11, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Glen and Louise (Laney) Baldwin.
She loved fishing, playing cards, and spending time with her grandkids.
Carolyn was a very compassionate person who loved helping others. She never met a stranger and was a member of Greenwood Chapel.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Pauline Baldwin, and brother, Michael Baldwin preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark Culbertson, son, Dennis Burton, daughter, Joyce Williams, step daughters, Becky (Dwayne) Gobble, Connie (Jamey) Crawford, and Barbara Culbertson, 11 grandchildren, brothers, Roy (Martha) Baldwin, Paul (Ruth) Baldwin, Dewey (Maria) Baldwin, sisters, Rachel (William) Collins, Regina (Carl) Reed, and Patricia (Tony) Streeter, mother-in-law, Nellie Sumner, brothers-in-law, Irvin (Karen) Culbertson, Kenny Culbertson, Bryan (JoAnn) Culbertson, and Jody (Scarlett) Vribes, her special fur babies, Maverick, Molly, and Little Bit, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Taylor officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Culbertson Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the Culbertson Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.
