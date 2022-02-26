NICKELSVILLE, VA - Carolyn Ann Darnell, 70, Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with James Mann and Mike Ervin officiating. Music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey, and Tim Baldwin.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Begley Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center.
