NICKELSVILLE, VA - Carolyn Ann Darnell, 70, Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Carolyn was born on March 26, 1951, to the late John and Grace Summey.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, Jimmy, and Johnny Summey; sisters, Peggy Dean and Etta Mae Dean; grandchild, Walana Sage Darnell.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 53 years Tommy Darnell Sr., of the home; son, Tommy Jr.(Donna), Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Catherine Dorton (Michael), Gate City, VA; son, Robert (Jennifer), Ft Blackmore, VA; daughter, Debra Phoenix (David Wall), Johnson City, TN; son, Dustin (Lekisha), Gate City, VA; brothers, Donnie Summey, Gate City, VA, Tommy Summey (Debbie), Blountville, TN; sisters, Nina Darnell, Gate City, VA, Wilma Dean (Ronnie), Nickelsville, VA; brother-in-law, Charles “Shag” Dean, Gate City, VA; sister-in-law, Shelby Summey, Church Hill, TN; grandchildren, Robbie Darnell, Nathan Alley, Shiloah Darnell, Logan Alley, Jacob Dorton, Emma Darnell, Sean Butler and Camryn Darnell; great-grandchildren, Willow and Jax Taylor Alley; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with James Mann and Mike Ervin officiating. Music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey, and Tim Baldwin.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Begley Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center.
An online guest register is available for the Darnell family at www.gatecityfunerlas.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Carolyn Ann “Summey” Darnell.