KINGSPORT - Carolyn Ann Greer, 77, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to the late W.R. and Ibbie (Robinette) Cook.
Carolyn was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She retired from Kingsport City Schools after over thirty years of dedicated service. In her free time Carolyn enjoyed gardening, landscaping and the outdoors. She was always busy doing something outside.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, V. Ray Greer; and sister, Neida Hammonds.
Survivors include her two sons, Eric Greer (Kim), and Brad Greer; grandchildren, Ben Greer, Shelley Primeau, Jacob Seaver and Kaleb Seaver; sister, Una McConnell (Frank); brother, Chuck Cook; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Greer family will honor Carolyn’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 noon with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers the Greer family has requested that donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to Pleasant View Baptist Church., 2101 Stadium Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Greer family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081