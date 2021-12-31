KINGSPORT - Carolina G. Hammond, 75, of Kingsport died suddenly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Carolina enjoyed running, cycling and other outdoor activities.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Hammond; parents; two sisters and one brother.
Carolina is survived by her husband, Freddie; son, Troy; three sisters and two brothers.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the Garden of the Last Supper of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the gravesite at 12:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolina’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
The care of Carolina G. Hammond and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.